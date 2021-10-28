‘Youth safe zone’ event set for Halloween weekend in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — In an effort to keep kids safe, a number of community groups are coming together to host a so-called “Youth Safe Zone” on Halloween weekend.

Saturday’s event is from 6-10 p.m. and will include a haunted house, as well as a podcast and TikTok contest.

Organizers in both northeast Denver and Aurora hope the lure of social media will keep kids off the streets, at least for one night.

They say they have been hosting these events with great success. This will be the last one of 2021.

“They basically have reduced shootings and incidents of shootings 30%,” said Jason McBride, violence prevention specialist with the Struggle of Love Foundation.

Saturday’s event is on the Rachel B. Noel Campus at 5290 Kittredge St. in Denver.

It is organized in part by Denver Human Services and the Struggle of Love Foundation.