DENVER (KDVR) — A man was killed in a shooting near an apartment complex on Colorado Boulevard near City Park.

Police documents explain that multiple neighbors called police about a man acting suspicious, pacing back and forth and shooting a gun around the complex.

The victim’s wife, Sylvie Amani, said that Emmanual was on the phone with her on his way to work when he was killed.

“He [Emmanual] said, ‘I saw a lot of police outside,’” Sylvie explained.

Documents also show that police saw Emmanuel in his car, but an officer “shined his flashlight at the victim’s vehicle and observed he did not match the suspect description as provided by the witness.”

Shortly after that police heard a gunshot and saw the suspect, 25-year-old Elroy Lee, with a gun and arrested him.

Additional officers arrived on the scene and located the victim in the driver seat of his vehicle in the alley, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to arrest documents.

Officers said he had crashed into an officers patrol vehicle that was parked in the alley. Paramedics responded and pronounced him dead at 11:54 p.m.

Then Sylvie got a knock on the door.

“The police came up the last time, the younger … he asked them, ‘Where is my dad? Where is my dad?’ They said directly, ‘Your dad is dead,’” Amani said through an interpreter.

Teller Elementary School near where this happened is offering counseling and support for students in third, fourth and fifth grades after this incident.

“I want justice for my husband, because he’s not a criminal. He’s a man of God,” Amani said through an interpreter. “He was a good husband, a good father to his kid, and then a good person for the community.”

Police said after Lee was taken into custody, they recovered the handgun and identified it as a silver and black Ruger 9mm semi-automatic handgun with the serial number scratched off and unreadable.

Sylvie and her family say they want to see body camera video.

