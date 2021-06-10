Young moose spotted strolling through Castle Rock neighborhood

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is monitoring two young moose seen wandering through a Castle Rock subdivision Thursday morning.

The moose, believed to be about a year old, were spotted by multiple people on Breezy Lane near Meadows Boulevard.

“When I first saw it, I was like, ‘Why are there wild horses? Am I dreaming? Did I wake up?'” Oat Ruchira said. “And I’m like, ‘OK, I’m definitely awake, and those are not horses, those are moose.'”

Ruchira spotted the pair while driving to the gym around 5:30 Thursday morning and said they quickly ran back up the block.

About a block away, Kelly Tetreault saw them while pulling out of her driveway.

“I just turned to see if there was any traffic coming, and they were standing on the sidewalk,” she said. “I was like, ‘I have to video this, because nobody’s going to believe me if I tell them I saw a moose this morning in the front yard.'”

CPW believes the two are siblings who recently left their mother’s care.

“They would have just dispersed off from their mother not too long ago,” CPW spokesperson Jason Clay said. “They’re not wandering around missing their mother. They’re two just out of the house and looking to find their own way.”

Clay said wildlife officers are monitoring the pair and are hoping they moved back west towards the foothills.

Clay said CPW did not receive additional reports Thursday afternoon or evening.

“Hopefully they made it to the west and out of the area, and we’ll just see what may come,” he said.

He says moose can be extremely dangerous to humans, so anyone who sees them in the subdivision should call CPW and keep a safe distance.

“A lot of times we say don’t run: Don’t run from a bear, don’t run from a mountain lion. But with a moose, you need to get out of that moose’s way,” he said.