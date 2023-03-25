AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A person was shot outside the Aurora mall, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said the victim is in critical condition and has not reported the age of the victim.

According to a FOX31 source, the shooting is being treated as a homicide investigation. The source also said the victim is a juvenile male.

The mall is located at 14200 E. Alameda Avenue.

APD Chief Art Acevedo is at the shooting scene and is expected to speak sometime soon.

This is a breaking story and updates will be added as they are received.