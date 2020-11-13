Young Denver father remains in the hospital after being struck by driver while biking

DENVER (KDVR) — Donavon Ulibarri was riding his bicycle home from work recently when he was struck by a car on West Colfax Avenue near Empower Field at Mile High.

“He was going past a crosswalk on Colfax,” says Brother Anthony Gutierrez. “A woman that was coming off the highway hit him.”

Denver police say they are investigating and are in contact with the alleged driver.

“Luckily, a passerby — a good Samaritan — stopped and assisted him, called 911,” says Ulibarri’s mother, Deseree Duran.

Coincidentally, Ulibarri’s mother happened to be at the hospital for another appointment when she received word her injured son was on the way.

Ulibarri is a husband and father of two young daughters.

“Now, because of this, his family will struggle; he’s the breadwinner,” his mother said.

If you would like to help, the family has set up a GoFundMe account.