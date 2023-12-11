DENVER (KDVR) — At 30 years old, Angelo Duran found himself fighting for his life after being shot four times. He was shot trying to stop a teen from carrying a gun onto a school campus in southwest Denver.

Back in October, Duran was picking up his fourth-grade son from Rocky Mountain Prep Southwest, near West Kentucky Avenue and South Federal Boulevard. Duran said he saw the teen, who appeared to be going after another student near the school.

Duran said he acted impulsively and went after him without calling 911, fearing a school shooting was about to take place.

“I approached him, and I told him, ‘Hey man, like I’m not trying to hurt you. You are at my son’s school with a gun. I just can’t look the other way. I’m here to get the gun from you,'” Duran said.

But the teen took off running again.

“I chased him, and on a split notice, he turned around and shot me four times,” Duran said.

Paralyzed after shooting near Denver school

One bullet is still in Duran’s spine. It left him paralyzed, and he’s been in hospitals ever since. He’s glad to be alive.

“The last thing I could think of was my family. I didn’t know how severe my injuries were. I counted the four bullets. I didn’t know if all four hit me,” Duran said.

Duran has been going through intense therapy. His family provided FOX31 videos of therapists working with him and making slow progress.

The Denver Police Department said it has made an arrest. The Denver District Attorney’s Office said it’s an open case and will not comment.

Duran, a devout Christian, said he forgives his shooter. For now, he’s focusing on becoming independent and getting back to work.

His family has a business, which includes selling aguas frescas and foods at farmers’ markets in places like Cherry Creek and Southwest Plaza.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Duran’s medical expenses.

He is now hoping to explore using stem cell treatment in what has been a tough battle.