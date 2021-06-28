Family of young child found wandering alone in Aurora located

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — (UPDATE: 7:40 a.m.): The Aurora Police Department says the family of a young boy found wandering alone Monday morning has been located.

(Earlier version): The Aurora Police Department is searching for the parents of a young child who was found wandering alone near East Evans Avenue and South Dayton Street Monday morning.

Police said they found “Micah”, an approximately 4-year-old boy, around 5:30 a.m.

Officers have been going door-to-door to find Micah’s parents.

If you recognize the child, please call 303-627-3100.

