LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – People at a Lakewood shopping center were presented with an unusual sight Friday morning when a young bull elk showed up unannounced.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they were hoping that the young animal that’s been meandering around the area would eventually leave on its own.

However, in an effort to minimize any complications, CPW is asking anyone in the area to avoid gathering near the wild animal, as this can become a dangerous situation quickly.

FOX31 has been asked not to reveal the exact location of where the elk was spotted to help with minimizing crowd gathering.