Young aviators wanted for free summer program with Denver International Airport

DENVER (KDVR) — Calling all young aviators! Denver International Airport is looking for students in 7th through 10th grade for a virtual summer program.

Every Thursday from June 24 to July 15, DEN Academy will host an interactive Zoom aviation program where students will get an inside look at the airport through the eyes of professionals. The summer program promises virtual tours, critical thinking and hands-on projects for any student interested in the world of flight.

The program is free, and applications are currently being accepted via email until May 28 on a first-come first-serve basis.

For more information on the program and application process, visit flydenver.com/DENacademy.