DENVER (KDVR) — The use of marijuana by young adults in this country is now at an all-time high. A new survey also says the same group is using hallucinogens like never before.

The study was conducted by the National Institutes of Health. It surveyed young adults between the ages of 19 and 30.

Overall, 43% of those surveyed said they used pot over the past year. That’s up from 34% in 2016 and up from 29% ten years ago.

In 2021, 8% of the survey said they used hallucinogens over the past year. That’s up from 5% in 2016 and 3% in 2011.

Alcohol remains the most used substance among adults in the study, though rates of past-year, past-month and daily drinking have been decreasing over the last decade.

The bottom line is that more young adults now smoke marijuana than tobacco cigarettes.