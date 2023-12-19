DENVER (KDVR) — Next year, you will still have to pay the ExpressToll on E-470, but it won’t cost you much.

E-470 circles the east Denver metro area and connects the I-25 and C-470 interchange in the south to the I-25 and the Northwest Parkway interchange in the north.

It uses ExpressToll, which is an all-electronic toll collection system.

E-470 has tolls because it relies on the profit for maintenance. It doesn’t receive state or federal funding, so the tolls go towards paying debt service, operations and roadway improvement projects.

While it’s highly unlikely that these tolls will get removed, they’re at least not increasing for the upcoming year.

Toll rates are reviewed and set annually by E-470’s Board of Directors, except this year, the eight jurisdictions voted to freeze the toll rate.

Currently, E-470 has $1.3 billion in outstanding bond debt, but the board decided to freeze the cost of tolls to keep the roadway afloat without inflating the prices.

How much the ExpressTolls on E-470 will cost in 2024:

Express Toll Rates Mainline Toll Plaza A Mainline Toll Plaza C Mainline Toll Plazas B, D and E Toll Ramps 2 Axles $2.60 $2.65 $2.90 $1.25 3 Axles

(9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) $3.95

$2.00

$2.20 — Each Additional Axle

(9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) $2.00

$2.00

$2.20

— 3 Axles (12 p.m. to 9 a.m.) $4.95

$5.05

$5.50

$1.25



Each Additional Axle (12 p.m. to 9 a.m.) $2.50

$2.55

$2.75

— Information from the E-470 website.

You can open an ExpressToll account, which will require you to deposit a minimum of $35 in prepaid tolls.

If you don’t have an account, cameras will take a picture of your license plate and send a bill to the associated address. However, it will be more expensive if you don’t have the ExpressToll.

How much the License Plate Tolls on E-470 will cost in 2024:

License Plate Toll Rates Mainline Toll Plaza A Mainline Toll Plaza C Mainline Toll Plazas B, D and E Toll Ramps 2 Axles $4.20 $4.25 $4.60 $2.05 3 Axles $8.40 $8.50 $9.20 $2.05 Each Additional Axle $4.20 $4.25 $4.60 – Information from the E-470 website.

While the cost of both tolls isn’t going up next year, it’s still cheaper to purchase an ExpressToll.

To purchase an ExpressToll, visit expresstoll.com/CreateAccount.