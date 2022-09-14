BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Starting on Thursday, Sept. 15, you will no longer be required to have a vehicle entry reservation to Eldorado Canyon State Park.

The reservation system started on July 23. It will resume again in late May of 2023.

The reservation system is for vehicle entry only. A valid Colorado State Parks pass will be required with the free reservation.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it’s important to know the following before you go:

If the parking area is full, move on to the next designated parking area.

Use the CPW Park Finder to explore Colorado’s 43 state parks and visit the park’s individual web page to learn about any possible park or trail closures.

Have a backup plan in case your desired trailhead, park or location is crowded or closed.

Be sure to bookmark these tools to keep them handy for whenever you might need them:

