DENVER (KDVR) — All it took was a $20 scratcher ticket and a woman from Denver became Colorado’s newest millionaire.

The Colorado Lottery said that Crystal G. won $1,000,000 on a Monopoly 200X scratch ticket.

Crystal told the Colorado Lottery that she scratched off the top prize on the ticket and was “calm but shocked.”

The Colorado Lottery said Crystal didn’t get nervous or excited until she told her kids. When she called her son into the room to look at the ticket and sent a picture to her niece in Ohio, she said, “Are you pranking me? Is this real!?” Crystal told them, “No, I have this in my hand; I think this is real!”

What will Crystal do with the money?

The Colorado Lottery said Crystal plans to buy a new house with the money and that she has already put an offer on one. They said she hopes the offer will be accepted so that she can move closer to her sister in Colorado Springs. She might also take a trip to Hawaii.

Where did Crystal buy the winning ticket?

The Colorado Lottery said Crystal bought the winning ticket at Daytona Mart at 1411 Dayton St. in Aurora, which is the state’s top independent scratch retailer.

When Crystal told the store that she won, they couldn’t believe it. “You won a million dollars!” they said.

According to the Colorado Lottery, there is one $1,000,000 prize remaining in the Monopoly 200X game.

What happens if you win big in Colorado?

If you win $600 or more, you can call 1-800-999-2959 to make arrangements to process your claim. You will have to request an in person appointment at the Colorado Lottery Claim Center if you win over $100,000.

There are four claim centers in Colorado and they are located in Pueblo, Fort Collins, Lakewood, and Grand Junction.

As a part of the Colorado Open Records Act, the Colorado Lottery is required to release to the public your name, hometown, amount you won and the game you played.