DENVER (KDVR) — Starting Aug. 7, you’ll legally be able to go online and purchase pot from a Colorado dispensary instead of having to order it in person.

Previous law prohibited any marijuana sales except for those in-person at a dispensary.

There is a catch, however.

The new law and the catch

The change comes from HB23-1279, which was passed in April and signed into law by Gov. Polis in June.

The law won’t let just anyone order and have marijuana delivered to their doorstep, however. You still have to be over 21 to purchase.

Also, you will still have to go to the dispensary to pick it up, and the store will have to verify that your information matches what you provided online.

This information includes name, date of birth and whatever else the licensing authority and store requires. You’ll have to put this information in before you purchase the marijuana.

Additionally, the dispensaries that decide to allow online sales will need to provide the same warnings and educational materials on the website as they do in the store.

This includes the warning posted in all dispensaries that no amount of THC is safe during pregnancy.

The law adds another layer to the state’s robust legal marijuana economy, which really began in 2012 when voters approved a ballot initiative.

Then, two years later in 2014, sales began. Since then, marijuana-related crime has gone down considerably, with only 263 occurring in Denver in 2022.

That’s compared to the 788 marijuana-related crimes in 2014.