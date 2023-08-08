DENVER (KDVR) — It’s only August, but now’s the time you should be looking into holiday flights and booking them near Labor Day. FOX31 spoke with a travel expert on the best times to book a trip.

Booking flights from one to three months out generally has the best price, according to Madison Blancaflor, senior content operations editor at The Points Guy. Historically, Thanksgiving flights should be booked one to two months before, while Christmas should be booked even earlier.

Blancaflor said the best time to book a flight is around Labor Day, which means you should start looking and setting alerts now.

“The earlier you start looking, the better. I would suggest setting flight alerts, you can do that on Hopper or on Google Flights for free and it’ll email you when prices are going up or down,” Blancaflor said.

Flights for Thanksgiving should be booked by Labor Day. As for Christmas, you can wait through September to early October, but you should be looking by Labor Day, Blancaflor said.

Luckily, there’s still plenty of time for Coloradans to book a flight for the holidays. Denver International Airport is one of the world’s largest airports, which can be a good and a bad thing. As for flight availability, there are plenty of options to fly out from. On the other hand, the airport will be incredibly busy during the holidays, Blancaflor said.

“I really love Google Flights. Hopper has a similar feature where you can look at price predictability and set an alert for when the best time to book is. So, if you are looking to start thinking of holiday plans, it’s never too early to start looking, I would use those two sites, set alerts and be flexible for when to book to get a good deal,” Blancaflor said.