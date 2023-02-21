COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Refinery personnel are responding to an incident at Suncor, according to Commerce City refinery notifications.

The incident was reported on Tuesday before 8:10 a.m.

“Refinery personnel are responding to an incident. While you may have heard an alarm or may see smoke, no immediate action is needed,” Commerce City refinery said.

The Commerce City Police Department said Brighton Boulevard was closed from 64th Avenue to York Street for a short time but has reopened.

On Feb. 9, Suncor warned of increased flaring, noise and traffic while efforts to repair and begin a “progressive restart” of Plant 2 were underway.

Suncor announced its closure in late December, blaming extreme winter weather for equipment damage. Around that time, fires were reported, hurting two employees.

Alarms were again triggered at the shuttered refinery on Jan. 31 because of a gas leak. Suncor has said that should not affect the reopening timeline.

The company said it continues to investigate what led to the shutdown. The December incidents happened as Colorado saw a wave of extreme arctic cold that also affected a large swath of the U.S.

