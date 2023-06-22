MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — Concertgoers still felt traumatized the morning after a major hail storm unloaded during a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

“Out of nowhere, here comes hail,” Samantha Cochran, who was at the concert, said.

Samantha was with her sister Mollie waiting for Louis Tomlinson. They told FOX31’s Courtney Fromm about the wait for one weather delay before the concert was cleared to start.

Mollie said just a few moments later there was another weather delay in place then within two minutes the hail started.

“We were in the corner standing with cardboard over our heads,” Mollie said. “We kind of just stood there and hoped for the best.”

Both girls left with just minor bruising and welts. They said they feel lucky compared to what others went through.

“I don’t want to experience that again and I will be more aware,” Mollie said.

Over at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, the ER received dozens of patients who were injured by the hail. Dr. Jason Roth explained on a normal night they see 20 to 25 patients but Wednesday night they saw anywhere between 40 to 45.

“There was someone with a broken bone from the hail while protecting themselves,” he said. “We had people with broken bones from falling, but this was a fracture in their arm from the hail.”