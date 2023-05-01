DENVER (KDVR) — You could drive around in style and show off your love for South Park and Star Wars with these one-of-a-kind license plates being auctioned off by the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles.

Thursday is May 4, or better known by Star Wars fans as “May the 4th,” and the Colorado DMV is celebrating with a “May the 4th Be with You” auction event.

The DMV will be auctioning off 12 license plates that will surely put your car out of this galaxy.

Here are the 12 plates:

AKBAR

ANAKIN

BOBA

CHEWY

FETT

MAY4TH

MRVADER

MYXWING

OB1WAN

RED2

REDFIVE

STARWAR

Each plate will start at $100. Bidding will start on May 4 at 8 a.m. and will run through May 11 at 7 p.m.

Not only is May known for Star Wars, but it is also the month in which Casa Bonita will be reopening, even though the official date has not been released.

However, in celebration of the reopening and the new owners, South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the DMV is giving 17 lucky drivers a chance to own a South Park-themed license plate.

Here are the 17 plates up for grabs:

BLCKBRT

BRANIFF

BUTTERS

CANIBAL

CAVE

CLFDIVR

CONEY

CSABNTA

GOCOWS

HOTDOG

JO3M4M4

NVH386

RANDY

STHPRK

TACOS

TEAMUSA

TOLKIEN

All the plates will start at $100, and bidding will open on May 15 at 8 a.m. and run through May 25 at 7 p.m.

All the proceeds from these auctions benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee.