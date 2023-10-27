DENVER (KDVR) — The City of Denver is holding the second Fresh Start warrant clearance event on Saturday, where eligible people can clear their outstanding warrants.

The Fresh Start program is focused on clearing city and state misdemeanor warrants for people who didn’t show up to court.

During this event, eligible people can speak with defense attorneys, clear their outstanding warrants and either resolve court cases or set new court dates.

During the last event on July 8, out of the 57 people who attended the event, 77 outstanding warrants dating as far back as 2007 were either resolved or rescheduled.

A person is eligible if they have active warrants for one or more of the following:

A Denver misdemeanor case

A Denver municipal case, including criminal traffic offenses

A probation violation in a Denver County or Municipal Court case

A failure to appear at a second advisement in a Class 4, 5 or 6 non-Victim Rights Act felony

Note: Domestic violence, higher-level felony cases and VRA cases are not eligible for the Fresh Start program.

Outstanding warrants can hold consequences like possibly being arrested, denied housing, employment or restrictions on visitation rights.

The second event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Assessment, Intake, and Diversion (AID) Center of Denver, 1370 Elati St.

A Spanish interpreter is available.

If you can’t make this one, Fresh Start is anticipated to happen twice a year.