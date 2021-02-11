You could be hit with a $999 fine if you don’t protect your pets from cold temperatures

DENVER (KDVR) — Arctic air will move into Colorado this weekend, causing temperatures to drop below zero.

Temperatures will not just be cold for humans, they will also be cold for pets. Denver Animal Protection (DAP) issued an important reminder Thursday ahead of the cold.

Failing to keep pets warm could have dire consequence for animals and result in a cruelty to animals or an animal neglect charge and a fine up to $999 fine and/or a year in jail for the owner.

DAP said if your pet must be outside for longer durations, Denver city ordinance requires pets have adequate outdoor shelter such as a doghouse, porch area, or a similar structure that allows the animal to escape the elements. Further insulating the shelter or adding a “doggie door” to a garage or covered area adds another layer of protection from the cold.

Here are some specific tips from DAP:

When pets come in from the outdoors, remove snow, ice, salt other ice treatment chemicals from their coats and paws. This will not only keep them dry, but will also prevent them from ingesting the chemicals.

Check for cracks in paw pads or redness between toes. Massaging petroleum jelly into paw pads before going outside can help protect from salt and chemical agents. Booties provide protection from irritation. Use pet-friendly ice melts whenever possible.

Never leave your dog or cat alone in a car during cold weather. A car can act as a refrigerator in the winter, holding in the cold.

Don’t leave dangerous and potentially lethal chemicals like snow and ice remover or anti-freeze within your pet’s reach.

Check under the hood of outdoor vehicles before starting them up. Stray cats often look for refuge on warm engines.

Don’t shave your dog down to the skin in the winter as a longer winter coat will provide more warmth. If your dog is short-haired, consider getting a coat or sweater.

Pets burn extra energy by trying to stay warm in the wintertime. Feeding your pet a little bit more during the cold weather months can provide much-needed calories. Ensure they also have plenty of water to help keep them hydrated and to prevent dry skin.

If you see animal abuse happening, contact DAP Officer Dispatch at 720-913-2080.