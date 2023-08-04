DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Prescription Drug Affordability Review Board is set to meet Friday morning to review high costing drugs and potentially set payment limits.

The five-member board is tasked with reviewing prescription drugs to determine whether they are unaffordable and to evaluate their impacts on Coloradans. They can recommend ways to address the costs and may set an upper payment limit for certain drugs.

The board also has a 15-member advisory council that provides stakeholder input on prescription drug affordability to ensure they are informed.

During Friday’s virtual meeting, there will be time for public comment where citizens can speak on whichever drug they are struggling to pay for. If a drug is found unaffordable, the board may set a payment limit.

Any decisions made on Friday can be appealed within 60 days after the meeting.

The meeting will take place on Zoom at 10 a.m., and there is still time to sign up and give public comment.

You can also submit a written comment.