DENVER (KDVR) — There’s a new way to get your takeout meal without the waste that comes with it — just in time for Earth Day!

The Society of Environmental Journalists said that styrofoam takes up 30% of U.S. landfills and studies estimate it takes 500 years for styrofoam to decompose.

One Denver-based company is hoping to rid Colorado’s landfills of the stuff, by creating a reusable food to-go box program.

The company is called Repeater: Reusables to go and the whole goal is to create less waste by allowing people to reuse a sustainable container, instead of the typical styrofoam to-go containers you get your food in.

So far, 16 restaurants in Boulder and 12 in Denver have already opted in and they are trying to get more onboard.

Here’s how it works

When you order takeout online, whether it’s for pickup or delivery, add the ‘Pack in RepeaterReusables’ item to your order. In that item’s special instructions box (sometimes called ‘extra instructions’ or ‘special requests’), enter your 5-digit Repeater ID. No ID, no reusable container.

Repeater charges a 25 to 75 cent fee per container checked out, in order to pay for retrieval and sanitization.

You should then return containers by their due date at one of the drop-off bins around town or right at your door.

You don’t even have to clean the containers when you return them, but the company says you can rinse them.

