You can now travel from DIA to Breckenridge and Fort Collins

DENVER (KDVR) — United Airlines announced Friday that it will be implementing a year-round ground transportation service to Breckenridge and Fort Collins through its Denver hub.

To accomplish this, United has teamed up with Landline, a premium ground transportation company that connects air and ground transportation networks. This collaboration will allow customers to have their bags automatically transferred and driven to their destination.

“With this new service, customers can start their day anywhere in United’s global network and arrive slope side in Breckenridge minutes from the main gondola,” said Landline’s co-founder & CEO David Sunde. “At the same time, in Fort Collins we are creating global connectivity for the first time in 25 years. These new routes exemplify our mission to redefine the airport by making it mobile and multimodal.”

Starting March 11, United will begin daily service to Breckenridge, the first time the city has ever been served by an airline. Four-times daily service to Fort Collins will begin April 1.

Customers connecting to the two Colorado cities at Denver International Airport (DIA) will transfer to Landline service from an assigned gate in Concourse A, remaining within the secure airside area of the terminal while any checked-in baggage will be transferred directly from the plane to the bus. Customers originating in Breckenridge or Fort Collins however, will be required to pass through security on transit to DEN.

“We have worked closely with the United team to create a stress-free connecting experience in Denver.” added Landline co-founder & President Ben Munson.

With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, United and Landline will be implementing a wide variety of cleaning and safety measures as part of the new service, all of which have been reviewed by the Cleveland Clinic. These measures include:

Back-to-front boarding;

Reducing seat capacity on Landline’s service to enable social distancing onboard;

Requiring mandatory use of masks onboard for customers aged two and over;

Electrostatically spraying ahead of each departure and sanitizing high touch areas;

Implementing a UV disinfection air filtration system launched by OEM (Prevost) on all vehicles;

Providing United CleanPlus SM sanitizing wipes to each customer; and

Requiring customers to complete a 'Ready to Fly' checklist at check-in, acknowledging they don't have symptoms for COVID-19 and agreeing to follow our policies.

“United’s new service from Denver to Breckenridge and Fort Collins is just one example of how we are identifying opportunities to innovate our route network to get people where they want to go with ease and convenience,” said Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of Domestic Network Planning and Scheduling. “Our customers tell us that national parks and ski destinations are important to them and we are proud to partner with Landline to offer a unique, seamless way to help them get there.”

Customers will be able to start booking their travel to both Breckenridge and Fort Collins through the United website starting February 26.