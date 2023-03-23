DENVER (KDVR) — As the state begins to crack down on late car registrations, some counties are now offering the service at kiosks inside grocery stores.

Say goodbye to that trip to the DMV and waiting for hours, Denver announced on Tuesday that residents can now renew their vehicle registration using the Colorado MV Express kiosks located in grocery stores throughout the state.

The following vehicle registrations can be renewed at the kiosks:

Automobiles

Pickup trucks

Motorcycles

Coaches and park trailers

In addition to vehicle registration, the kiosks also let you check the status of a vehicle title and print a duplicate vehicle registration.

The Denver kiosks are located at the following stores:

Safeway on 200 Quebec St.

King Soopers on 2750 S. Colorado Blvd.

King Soopers on 2810 Quebec St.

King Soopers on 3100 S. Sheridan Blvd.

King Soopers on 1331 Speer Blvd.

Additional locations that can be used in other counties can be found here.

“In addition to our robust menu of services online, by mail, by phone and in person, Denver Motor Vehicle is excited to provide vehicle owners more convenience to complete their vehicle registration renewals, consistent with the idea of ‘skip the trip’ to the Motor Vehicle office if you don’t need to go in,” said Steve Ellington, Denver’s treasurer. “The Colorado MV Express kiosks can help busy Denver residents and Coloradans in Denver have more convenient access to services they need without having to wait for their registration in the mail.”

Don’t forget to bring the following items that are needed to renew your registration:

A license plate number and/or a renewal postcard

Proof of a Colorado vehicle emissions test – if indicated on your renewal postcard (wait 2 business days after getting the emissions test to renew at the kiosk to allow for electronic updating)

Proof of Colorado insurance – if indicated on your renewal postcard (wait 2-4 days after updating or obtaining your Colorado insurance to renew at the kiosk to allow time for electronic updating)

The kiosks are all available during the store’s hours of operation.