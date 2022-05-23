GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo (KDVR) — For the first time in nearly a year, Coloradans will be able to hike Hanging Lake, now that a primitive trail is ready for use.

The iconic hiking spot has been shut down after historic rains and mudslides in 2021 shut down Glenwood Canyon, causing significant damage to the main trail.

The mudslides came about six months after the Grizzle Creek Fire burned more than 30,000 acres of forestland in the area. While the fire itself did not cause any significant damage at Hanging Lake, it did create conditions that lead to the damaging mudslides.

The main trail will take years to restore, but a primitive trail will open June 25.

Hikers can now start making reservations through Glenwood Springs as of Monday morning. Tickets are $12 per person.

The cost for repair work is about $150,000, and Great Outdoors Colorado is contributing $2.28 million to make improvements and permanent repairs to the trail over the next three years.

People will be able to visit to park for about three to three-and-a-half hours. Roughly 615 people will be allowed to visit the park daily, which is a decrease from the past when as many as 1,800 would visit the park at peak times.