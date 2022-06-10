CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — If you are ready to take a drive up the highest paved road in North America, you can. Mount Evans Highway opened for the 2022 summer season on Friday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said they worked throughout the month of May and early this month to get the snow cleared off of the highway.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to drive to the summit of Mount Evans, now is the time. The 15-mile highway starts at the gates of Echo Lake Lodge and continues to the 14,264 feet summit.

If you are planning to park and visit one of the developed visitor locations at Mount Evans between 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m., reservations are required. You can make those at Recreation.gov.

If weather forces the highway to close, reservations will be refunded automatically. Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest data as it comes in.