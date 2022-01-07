You can get a puffing citation if you remote start your vehicle, leave it idling more than 5 minutes

An Aurora Police officer checks on a “puffing” vehicle on the morning of Dec. 10, 2013. (Photo: Twitter / @AuroraPD)

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a cold, snowy week in Colorado. It might seem like a good idea to start your car and let it heat up while you go inside and stay warm, but that’s actually illegal.

Leaving your car unattended while it’s running is considered “puffing” and makes you very vulnerable to getting your vehicle stolen.

The Denver Police Department said vehicles with a remote start are exempt from this. However, there is an exception to that: if your vehicle has been idling for longer than 5 minutes, whether on public or private property, it is subject to citation.

The law was created to protect Colorado’s air from harmful emissions, not to protect from creating potential theft scenarios, according to DPD.

According to Colorado law, people caught puffing could receive a fine of $60.