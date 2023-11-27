DENVER (KDVR) — Hitting a car in a parking lot will cost you more than a couple hundred dollars if you drive away.

A hit-and-run is when a driver fails to provide information after a car crash.

If you flee the scene after being in a collision that involves hitting an unattended parked car, causing property damage or causing bodily injury, it’s a misdemeanor, according to the Colorado Legal Defense Group.

A misdemeanor includes a $150-$300 fine and/or jail time, said CLDG.

However, if the crash is severe, it could be a felony, according to Master Trooper Gary Cutler with the Colorado State Patrol.

The felonies for hit-and-runs include drivers who fail to provide information after a crash involving injury, serious injury or death, said Cutler.

Along with failing to provide information, if it involves serious bodily injury, it’s also a felony if you don’t remain at the scene and fail to aid after the crash. Helping out can include providing assistance like calling 911.

According to CLDG, a hit-and-run causing bodily harm includes a two to six-year imprisonment and/or a fine of $2,000-$500,000.

If it causes death, it’s four to 12 years in prison and a fine of $3,000-$750,000.

Police officers can also add on charges depending on the circumstance, according to Cutler. These additional charges can include:

Failed to give information and/or aid after damaging another vehicle

Driver failed to provide information after crash involving injury/serious injury/death

Left scene without providing required information after striking unattended vehicle/property

Failed to report crash involving highway fixture

Passenger failed to provide information after accident involving injury/serious injury/death

If you hit a vehicle, make sure you report the crash, exchange names, addresses and vehicle registration numbers, and remain on the scene if someone is injured.

If the car is unattended, leave a note with your name, address and vehicle registration number, and file an accident report.