DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Zoo is home to a new father, and they had a special guest help make the big announcement.

On Monday, the zoo teased that the DNA results were in and they were planning to announce the father of their 4-month-old baby Sumatran orangutan, Siska. The paternity debate was between 30-year-old Berani and 16-year-old Jaya.

Then on Tuesday, the zoo made the big announcement with an iconic guest.

Fresh off receiving the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Honor, television host Maury Povich, dressed in a suit and bow tie, announced who Siska’s father is.

“Now, we want to thank the Denver Zoo for everything they do, but this is really important,” said Povich before pulling the results out of the envelope. “When it comes to the orangutan, 4-month-old Siska, Berani…You are the father.”

The video then shows staff at the Denver Zoo cheering for the 30-year-old father.

Congratulations Berani.

Berani is now a parent with mom, Eirina.

According to the Denver Zoo’s website, Berani lives in a group with three other females and was approved for breeding through the Sumatran Orangutan Species Survival Plan. The four orangutans share time in the exhibit and frequently interact with each other.

Eirina will turn 16 years old on Dec. 30 and came to Denver from Germany.

The Denver Zoo said Sumatran orangutans are critically endangered with only around 9,200 left in the wild.

Siksa becomes the seventh orangutan to join the Denver Zoo.