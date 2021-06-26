Yoga organizers hope to heal a hurting community

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The community of Arvada is still hurting after two people and the gunman died in Olde Town on Monday.

Organizers of the weekly yoga in the park event decided to continue to hold their event but added a healing twist following the tragedy.

“It felt really, really needed,” said Carya Haas. “I was grateful to have my community here for it.”

Yoga instructor Susie Ritchey Burns hopes the healing can begin and she says yoga can help with that.

“Often when tragic things like this happen, we get stuck up in the mind overactivity that creates anxiety and causes us to feel things like depression. Which aren’t necessarily bad things right, we don’t want to be stuck in that emotion for too long,” Burns said.

The group using the time to grieve, processing feelings together is what some people were searching for Saturday morning.

“It can be a really great way to come down from the high anxiety that we’ve all experienced in different ways over the last week,” Haas said. “Just like chanting together a community was really moving for me.”

So though these tragic events remind Haas of the worst of humanity, she said what happens after is an example of the best.