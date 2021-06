DENVER, CO – JULY 2: An exterior view of the stadium during the fireworks display following the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on July 2, 2011 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Garrett W. Ellwood/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re still trying to find somewhere to watch fireworks, the Colorado Rockies will have two fireworks games this weekend.

The Rockies will be hosting the St. Louis Cardinals Friday through Sunday. The fireworks will take place after the game on Friday and Saturday night.

Friday: first pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

Saturday: first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Tickets start at around $30.

You can find our complete fireworks guide here.