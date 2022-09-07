DENVER (KDVR) — After several days in the 90s, temperatures will take a nose dive on Saturday. The Pinpoint Weather Team says highs will be in the 60s with a 50% chance of rain.
Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
If you are looking for a way to celebrate the cooler temperatures, here are some early fall events happening this weekend:
- Big Chili Cook-Off– Evergreen- Sept. 10
- Brighton Chile Fest– Sept. 11
- Vail Oktoberfest– Sept. 9-11
- Royal Gorge Railroad Oktoberfest– Sept. 8-Oct. 21
- Estes Park ScotFest– Sept. 9-11
The first official day of fall is on Sept. 22.