DENVER (KDVR) — After several days in the 90s, temperatures will take a nose dive on Saturday. The Pinpoint Weather Team says highs will be in the 60s with a 50% chance of rain.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

If you are looking for a way to celebrate the cooler temperatures, here are some early fall events happening this weekend:

  1. Big Chili Cook-Off– Evergreen- Sept. 10
  2. Brighton Chile Fest– Sept. 11
  3. Vail Oktoberfest– Sept. 9-11
  4. Royal Gorge Railroad Oktoberfest– Sept. 8-Oct. 21
  5. Estes Park ScotFest– Sept. 9-11

The first official day of fall is on Sept. 22.