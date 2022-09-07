DENVER (KDVR) — After several days in the 90s, temperatures will take a nose dive on Saturday. The Pinpoint Weather Team says highs will be in the 60s with a 50% chance of rain.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

If you are looking for a way to celebrate the cooler temperatures, here are some early fall events happening this weekend:

The first official day of fall is on Sept. 22.