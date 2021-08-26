Yes, bears like Skittles; Here’s why you shouldn’t leave them in your vehicle

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A truck owner in Routt County is reminding others to lock their vehicles and avoid leaving food in them after a bear got into his truck.

“Our bear friend helped himself to my truck and neatly enjoyed my bag of Skittles last night. My wife did tell me to lock my truck. The bag of Skittles was inside the center console.” “Please make sure people know that the bears can open doors and that they like Skittles.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says black bears are entering hyperphagia. That means they’ll spend up to 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to fatten up for winter.

How to bearproof your vehicles and campsites

Lock your doors when you’re away from home and at night.

Keep the bottom floor windows of your house closed when you’re not at home.

Do not keep food in your vehicle; roll up windows and lock the doors of your vehicles.

When car-camping, secure all food and coolers in a locked vehicle.

Keep a clean camp, whether you’re in a campground or in the backcountry.

When camping in the backcountry, hang food 100 feet or more from the campsite; don’t bring any food into your tent.

Cook food well away from your tent; wash dishes thoroughly.

The trucker owner also said, “one more friendly reminder, always listen when your wife says, “Honey, did you lock your truck?”