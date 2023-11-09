DENVER (KDVR) — Two Colorado holiday markets were named as some of the best in the United States, and both are opening soon.

Yelp published a list of the best holiday markets in the U.S. It identified businesses with reviews mentioning “holiday market” and “Christmas market,” and then ranked the businesses based on total volume, reviews mentioning the market and other factors.

Best holiday markets in the US

The market in Cherry Creek opens on Nov. 16 and serves up all sorts of food, like pumpkin seed brittle and crepes. Snack on some holiday treats while you explore art, trinkets and gifts. It also has a mistletoe lounge that crafts holiday-themed drinks.

The Christkindlmarket opens on Nov. 17 and has everything from winter treats like roasted nuts to all-day happy hours. Expect live entertainment while you do your holiday shopping and peruse the tables around the market.

There may not be snow on the ground, but the holidays are coming early. Check out some of the best holiday markets in the United States right here in Denver.