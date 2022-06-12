DENVER (KDVR) — Dust off your cowboy boots and straighten that belt buckle, Colorado is gearing up for a summer of rodeos.

While you wait seven more months for Denver’s biggest rodeo, the National Western Stockshow, stop by one of these local festivals for your fill of bull riding and mutton busting.

Here is a list of rodeos running this summer:

Tickets are available for purchase at each of the rodeo's websites.