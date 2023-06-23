DENVER (KDVR) — The Drug Enforcement Administration is sounding the alarm about a new drug, xylazine, now laced with the already-deadly sedative fentanyl.

Xylazine is an animal tranquilizer traditionally used by veterinarians. Its side effects can include rotting flesh and wounds.

The DEA hosted a press conference on Thursday warning about dealers trying to make it more appealing for young people to try. Officials said some of the pills are stamped with popular logos like Tesla or TikTok.

The DEA said last year 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of the pills it seized contained xylazine.

“Just like an individual might not know they’re getting fentanyl, which is bad enough, now an individual might be getting fentanyl plus xylazine,” said David Olesky with the DEA Rocky Mountain Division. “We’ve already seen 109,000 people die just related to fentanyl, and now we’re adding xylazine more and more to the mix.”

An additional concern with this mixture is overdoses are not always reversible with naloxone, also known as Narcan, because xylazine is not an opioid.

Law enforcement is encouraging the community to stay vigilant.