Xcel preps for upcoming snowstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — Energy companies in Colorado are gearing up for round two. As another snowstorm heads toward the Denver metro, crews will be working to make sure the lights stay on.

Heavy snow and strong winds forced some Coloradans to go without electricity temporarily during last week’s blizzard.

Xcel Energy spokesperson Hollie Velasquez Horvath is again spreading the message that Xcel Energy is preparing for another round of snowy weather.

“We don’t anticipate as many outages [compared to last week],” Velasquez Horvath said.

While the Sunday-to-Monday storm is not expected to be nearly as powerful as last weekend’s storm, Xcel warned you can’t take any storm for granted— especially this time of year.

“Spring storms have heavy snow, and it’s very wet, and so that is where that damage comes from,” Velasquez Horvath said.

Frontline utility crews are again on standby to respond to outages.

Xcel advises customers to keep cell phones charged and to stay alert with information on the Xcel website. Also, customers should inform Xcel if their power goes out. The Xcel system does not monitor, from a technology standpoint, if homes experience outages.

To report a power outage by phone, you can call Xcel at 800-895-1999.