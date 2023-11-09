DENVER (KDVR) — Xcel Energy told FOX31 the company is laying off more than 100 employees, many of whom work across several Colorado locations.

Xcel said it made the difficult decision to reduce its workforce. This change will impact 150 employees or 2% of its non-bargaining workforce. Of those employees, 59 work across several Colorado locations.

“Xcel Energy, like many companies, continues to experience financial headwinds from inflation, supply chain pressures and increased hiring during the pandemic. We’ve already taken several steps to counteract these challenges to best support our customers and communities, deliver on our stakeholder commitments and continue our clean-energy leadership,” the company said in a statement to FOX31.

The layoffs come as the company is working to align its business structure with evolving customer needs.

Xcel serves customers in Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. According to the company, 3,853 of its 11,357 full-time employees worked in Colorado in 2021.

As of Thursday, Xcel was not listed on the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s list of active “Warns,” or the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

Xcel Energy isn’t the only company laying off workers.

Dish Network told FOX31 on Wednesday that more than 500 employees in Colorado would be affected by recent layoffs.

Notices about the layoffs have been filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and the mayoral offices in Englewood and Littleton, a Dish spokesperson told FOX31’s Rob Low. The network is based out of Englewood.