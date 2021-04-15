Xcel Energy preparing for possible wet, heavy snow and power outages

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is tracking the next round of rain and snow tonight with the potential for some heavy, wet snow.

Xcel Energy says they are prepared and you should be too.

The potential for heavy wet snow is highest in the high county and along the Foothills, but around the Denver metro area we could still see around 2-5 inches.

That heavy, wet snow can bring down tree limbs, power lines, and damage power poles.

That’s why Xcel Energy has increased their number of employees so they can quickly and safely repair any possible damage or power outages from this spring storm.

If outages do occur, you can report it on the Xcel app, online or by phone.

It’s also best to be prepared at home with an emergency kit ready – have things like flashlights, batteries, back up phone charger, bottled water, and nonperishable food ready.

Lastly, always stay away from downed power lines which could still be energized and very dangerous.