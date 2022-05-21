DENVER (KDVR) — As the snow begins to taper off on Saturday, thousands are still left without power as a late May snowstorm brought heavy and wet snow to the state.

According to Xcel Energy, as of 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, there are 1,506 power outages across the state with 113,000 people impacted.

The southern metro area is dealing with the biggest impact. Littleton has reported 98 outages with 6,832 people without power, and the Lakewood area has 115 outages with 21,912 customers impacted.

Xcel Energy had employees ready to respond to the late spring snowstorm. Crews are continuously working to restore power to the thousands of customers left in the dark since Friday evening.

Preparing for a power outage

Snowstorms in Colorado are nothing new, and Xcel has tips to prepare for weather-related outages.

Report your outage Customers can help Xcel by reporting any outages to the company online at Xcel’s website. Customers can also text “OUT” to 98936 to report the outage, or “STAT” to 98936 to check the status of the outage. They can also call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the prompts to report an outage in less than 60 seconds.

Stay away from downed power lines With a heavy snowstorm such as this one, it is especially important to steer clear of power lines. Always assume the electric line is energized and dangerous. Report the line immediately to 1-800-895-1999.

Build a home emergency kit with essential items Flashlights Batteries Back up phone chargers Non-electric alarm clock Bottled water and nonperishable food First aid kit

Heating safety If using a space heater to keep warm, follow all labels on the heater. Never leave a space heater unattended, turn it off when leaving the room.



To check on the areas impacted by power outages, visit Xcel Energy’s outage map.