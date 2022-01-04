Xcel crews work to restore gas, power to Marshall Fire zone

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — As Coloradans return to what’s left of their homes that were devastated during the Marshall Fire, Xcel Energy crews continue to restore power and gas to the areas that were impacted.

FOX31 spent the day with crews as they went door-to-door to help.

As of Tuesday, more than 10,000 customers had their pilot lights re-lit, with a total of around 13,000 customers impacted overall.

Superior homeowner Jason Greves had his services restored. He is struggling to comprehend how his home is still standing while others just doors down from him were destroyed.

“My daughter has six friends that lost houses and my son has three friends that lost houses, and it’s awful,” Jason Greves said. “All the houses on this side are gone. Why we are standing here? I just want to do everything I can do to help because I’m blessed that this house is still here.”

Greves helped coordinate with Xcel crews to get the pilot lights re-lit at his neighbors’ homes, meeting several crew members during the day.

Crewmember Jeff Davidson was one of them. He traveled in a convoy from Wisconsin to Colorado to help.

“You see the tears, you feel what they are feeling just on the looks on their face and talking to them. I’m just trying to help out and do what we can,” Davidson said.

Davidson said he helped one woman who lost her home in this fire just weeks after her mom passed away.

“Tears on her face. It was hard to just sit and listen to it — I’m trying to not get choked up too much. And she looks at the positive of it: Her mom’s place is still standing, so she has a place to go,” Davidson said.

How to restore Xcel gas service

Customers who haven’t yet had their appliances relit should contact Xcel if their evacuation order has been lifted and they are able to return to their homes for a relight. Those customers should call 1-800-895-2999.

Someone 18 years or older will need to be home for crews to do relights. If possible, customers are asked to ensure the water is turned on at their homes before relights are done so their water heater pilot light can be re-lit at the same time as their furnace.