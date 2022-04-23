AURORA, Colo, (KDVR) – Xcel crews are assessing the damage connected to a power outage that may have left 4,608 of their customers without power.

Attempts to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible are ongoing.

According to a representative of Xcel Energy, their crews have isolated the cause and identified it as a faulty cable. Some power has been restored but some customers will still be without power until those repairs have been completed.

Check back here for updates as they come in.