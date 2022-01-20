Heading to the X Games in Aspen this weekend? Here are the COVID protocols

ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Fans will be back after taking a year off to see the Winter X Games in person at Aspen this year.

Watching the games in person is free, however, there are several COVID guidelines people need to follow in order to be a part of the viewing audience in Aspen starting Friday.

Onlookers must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. Fans 11 years old and under without vaccination may attend if they wear a form-fitting mask at all times and are accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.

Attendees must wear masks in all indoor X Games event areas as well.

You can learn more about what to expect for the weekend in Aspen, and the other major event that is coinciding with the X Games there for the first time, by watching our interview with Senior Vice President of Aspen Skiing Company John Rigney on FOX31 NOW.