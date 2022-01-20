Heading to the X Games in Aspen this weekend? Here are the COVID protocols

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Fans will be back after taking a year off to see the Winter X Games in person at Aspen this year.

Watching the games in person is free, however, there are several COVID guidelines people need to follow in order to be a part of the viewing audience in Aspen starting Friday.

Onlookers must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. Fans 11 years old and under without vaccination may attend if they wear a form-fitting mask at all times and are accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.

Attendees must wear masks in all indoor X Games event areas as well.

You can learn more about what to expect for the weekend in Aspen, and the other major event that is coinciding with the X Games there for the first time, by watching our interview with Senior Vice President of Aspen Skiing Company John Rigney on FOX31 NOW.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories