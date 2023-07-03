CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KDVR) — Colorado rain in May and June is helping the bottom line for fireworks stands across the Wyoming state line.

“Our numbers are definitely up,” said Pete Elliott, who runs Artillery World Fireworks for his daughter. It’s off Interstate 25 across the state line, on Exit 2.

“I think people are so confident with the moisture, that they’re gonna take it into their own hands and celebrate,” Elliot said.

Elliott said business is so good, he’s having a tough time keeping products on the shelves and hiring enough employees.

Elijah Sauvain drove up from Colorado Springs and admitted: Greener conditions have him feeling better and safer about buying fireworks.

“I think it’s the best, so I’m going big,” the 20-something said.

Elliott said he will keep his doors open as long as he can on July 3-4.