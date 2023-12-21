DENVER (KDVR) — Wyatts Towing has reached a $1 million settlement with Colorado for thousands of illegal tows and deceptive business practices going back to 2019, the attorney general announced Thursday.

A months-long investigation into Wyatts revealed several issues, including unpermitted and unauthorized tows, illegal fees and illegally kept consumer funds, according to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

“Wyatts Towing used deceptive practices and broke the law to make a quick buck,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a statement. “They are now taking responsibility and cooperating to resolve this case. While consumers who knew to complain got their money back, those without the time, training or awareness to act as their own lawyers got cheated out of their hard-earned money.”

Wyatts Towing is among a group of companies owned by Towing Holdings. Workers monitor private parking lots to tow improperly parked vehicles, with a pay structure that incentivizes workers to tow “as many vehicles as possible,” the AG’s office said.

“This business ownership model gives the company significant power over vulnerable consumers who might not be able to pay steep fees to retrieve their vehicle. This arrangement also led to the company’s numerous violations of state laws,” according to the release.

Wyatts Towing to forgive tow debt

Wyatts’ illegal practices continued even after Colorado’s Towing Bill of Rights went into effect in August 2022.

Among other things, the law requires tow companies to release a towed vehicle if the owner pays 15% of the towing fee, up to a maximum of $60. According to the AG’s office, Wyatts did not provide the paperwork to do so and instead required high-interest compulsory loans.

Another instance cited in the settlement announcement includes five days of unpermitted tows in September 2022. Wyatts towed hundreds of vehicles and made more than $100,000 — both in towing fees and by auctioning the vehicles of those who could not pay the charges.

“Wyatts only issued refunds to persistent consumers who complained,” the AG’s office said.

As part of the settlement, Wyatts will not collect $236,000 in outstanding tow debt. The remaining $764,000 settlement will be paid to Colorado for consumer restitution and future enforcement.