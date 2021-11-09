WWII veteran dies 2 weeks after assault in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — A 100-year-old man died on Tuesday following an assault that put him in the hospital two weeks ago, the Longmont Police Department said. His family said he was a World War II veteran.

On Oct. 25, police responded to an assault in the 2200 block of Main Street where they located a man who was injured. Police said someone pushed the man from behind where he fell into a car and then onto the ground. He was taken to the hospital on Oct. 25 and died Tuesday morning.

The man had limited eyesight but described the suspect as a male wearing pants with a blue checkered pattern on them. Police said a witness described seeing a Black male between 40 and 50 years old, wearing black pants with blue squares in the general area.

No arrests have been made from the incident.

Longmont officers continue to investigate the assault and is asking anyone who may have video of the incident, or was a witness to contact LPD Detective Clark at 303-774-4392, reference case LPD #21-8933.