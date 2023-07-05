PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Two homes were destroyed in a fire on Independence Day morning.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the fire was burning two homes on Kimball Street in Parker at 12:23 a.m. Tuesday. A couple of hours later, they said one firefighter was transported to the hospital with “a minor burn injury.”

Investigators determined the fire was caused by “improper disposal of legal fireworks” in a plastic bin outside of the garage. According to South Metro Fire, both homes were destroyed and families were displaced.

FOX31 spoke to a family whose home was destroyed while they were sleeping.

“It’s obviously a lot of shock and awe that this has happened to us. It’s certainly more one of these things that you see on TV happening to other people and you never think it’s going to happen to you,” Adam Rossi said.

Two homes in Parker were destroyed in an overnight fire early July 4, 2023, that injured one of the firefighters on the scene. (South Metro Fire Rescue)

Firework in neighbor’s plastic bin caught fire

The bin that caught fire with the disposed firework was right next door to Rossi’s home.

“We were in the house and we were awoken by the fire,” Rossi said. “We grabbed our daughter, I grabbed some documents, and we ran out the door, and that’s about all we had was 3 minutes, so it was too late.”

Their cat, Tesla, did not survive the fire.

Now grieving the loss of their furry friend and processing the devastation of their home, the Rossis want to focus on the only good thing coming from this awful situation.

“What is just amazing right now is the overwhelming sense of community and, you know, if I could thank each and every one of you that has come and helped us in any way, that’s what we would both like to do,” Rossi said.

Neighbors created a GoFundMe for the Rossi family. You can find it here.

“We were so appreciative of the support that has been shown,” Rossi said. “It’s truly unbelievable. And we just want to thank everybody for that.”