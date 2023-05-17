BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Family members of a mother and her children killed in a Boulder County plane crash in the summer of 2022 have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the flight companies involved.

Ian Kirby, 17, Amanda Kirby, 13, and their mother, Sandra Kirby, 48, were on a three-week vacation to Colorado and Utah. They were on a sightseeing tour plane when it crashed, killing all three and the pilot on July 17, 2022.

FOX31’s affiliate station in Louisiana said the family was from Port Allen. The children’s father and Sandra’s parents filed the lawsuit.

The family is claiming gross negligence and wrongful conduct on the part of Bluebird Aviation LLC and VX Aviation LLC.

The lawsuit states that the aviation companies “were negligent by failing to maintain the airplane, failing to train the pilot, failing to adequately supervise the pilot, failure to perform routine inspections on the airplane, failing to operate the airplane in a safe manner, failure to land the airplane in a safe manner.”

The family is seeking compensatory and non-compensatory damages for “grief, loss of

companionship, impairment of the quality of life, inconvenience, pain and suffering and emotional distress.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have not publicly released the cause of the plane crash or any supporting information regarding the investigation.