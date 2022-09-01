DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A wrong-way drunk driver nearly collided with a Colorado State Patrol trooper on Tuesday night.

Multiple calls came in on Tuesday night around 9:00 p.m. of a wrong-way driver on C-470. A nearby trooper was able to locate the SUV within a few minutes and narrowly missed being hit head-on by the driver. The trooper was able to get the driver to stop on the shoulder, but as he approached the vehicle, the driver backed into the patrol car. Thankfully, there weren’t any injuries to the drunk driver or trooper.

The 22-year-old woman finally got out of her SUV after the trooper asked her to. She was then taken into custody for driving under the influence.

“This impaired driver put herself and other motorists in incredible danger. Not just weaving, but driving full speed in the wrong lane towards other unsuspecting drivers,” CSP Chief Col. Matthew C. Packard said. “Troopers work around the clock to prevent tragedies from happening, and tonight, this trooper very possibly saved lives.”

This reckless driver brought to light the dangers of the roadways heading into an already dangerous weekend. Master Trooper Gary Cutler said they will have more troopers on the roadways this weekend looking for these impaired drivers.

“Labor Day weekend is one of our highest DUI arrest weekends of the year and so that means there are going to be a lot more people drinking and driving out there on the roadways,” Cutler said. “And so if you don’t have to be driving later at night when we see this try not to.”

It may be a holiday weekend, but when it comes to DUIs, it’s the big one. In the last 10 years, there have been 78 fatalities over Labor Day Weekend statewide. CSP’s goal is for this number to diminish.

The department’s advice is to ask a friend for a ride or use a ride-sharing app.

“Drinking and driving just doesn’t work. When people finally see this they realize just how dangerous it is out there on the roads sometimes,” Cutler said.