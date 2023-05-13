AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A wrong-way driver in Aurora died after a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a head-on crash on North Airport Boulevard south of East Colfax Avenue around 4:29 a.m.

APD said the initial investigation determined a black 2011 Smart Car was going the wrong way on southbound Airport Boulevard when it crashed into a grey 2014 Subaru Outback.

The drivers of both vehicles were adult males and both were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Smart Car succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Subaru suffered minor injuries.

The identity of the man who died will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.

APD said the investigation is ongoing, but that intoxication is possibly a contributing factor in the crash.

Any witnesses or anyone who has dash cam footage that has not yet spoken to police was asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.